Britney Spears posts cryptic card on Instagram after taking swipe at son

Britney Spears uploaded a video to Instagram of the number eight being drawn onto a playing card, not long after using the site to call out her son's recent comments to the media.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Britney captioned the clip - which features the eight of diamonds card - "8 sideways is infinity or am I making that up (infinity sign) ????"

The new post comes days after the 40-year-old popstar uploaded a lengthy retort to her 15-year-old son Jayden Federline's recent interview about their strained relationship.

The teen's comments followed up from his father, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, claiming that Jayden and his brother Sean, 16, were embarrassed by Britney posting nude selfies on social media.

"He stopped seeing me... I posted something of him, but he got really mad so unfortunately, I haven't been able to post my loving family," Britney wrote.

The singer continued, "Either way I'm so sorry children I continue to do social media... I'm sorry you feel I do it for attention... I'm sorry for the way you feel... but guess what???? I've got news for you... I'm a child of God as well we all are in God's eyes... so NOPE I'm not sorry... I've learned to say SO!"

The Toxic star added a note to Jayden: "I've tried my best at being the best person I can be... To be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls**t I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!"

Britney's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years in November.