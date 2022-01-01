Matty Healy quashes rumours of 1975 feature on Taylor Swift's new album

Matty Healy has quashed rumours of a 1975 feature on Taylor Swift's upcoming album, 'Midnights'.



A "fake" track-listing circulated online sparking a frenzy among Swifties and fans of the 'Chocolate' group after their band name was listed alongside the song 'In My Dreams'.



However, the frontman took to his Twitter page to deny the collaboration exists, writing: “I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS.”



Grammy winner Taylor, 32, announced her new album will arrive on October 21 during an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, and while she has unveiled the artwork, she hasn't officially shared the track-listing.



Matty previously revealed he missed an opportunity to ask Taylor to collaborate with him - but believes "she will do it" eventually.



The 'I'm In Love With You' singer was inches away from the US pop superstar at the NME Awards in 2020 but admitted he didn't have the nerve to "pitch his post-rock Joni Mitchell project" to her.



He recalled at the time: "I went over to her. I was like, 'Taylor, we need to make the record.'



"No, I didn't. She said hello to every single person. Obviously, it's Taylor Swift so everyone was saying hello.



"She was just stood behind me.



"I mean, I haven't seen Taylor in years so it was actually a really nice room.



"But it, unfortunately, wasn't the time for me to pitch my post-rock Joni Mitchell project to [her].



"She'll do it. She'll do it. She's smarter than both of us, mate. She knows what she's up to.



"I mean, I mean she's got stuff like 'Lover' knocking around as well, which she was already making. We think that she's going back there. That song's good."



The 33-year-old singer previously revealed he wants to produce an acoustic album for Taylor.



Matty would love to see her return to her country roots and record a stripped-back record - though he doubted that it will ever happen.



He said: "Taylor Swift doing an acoustic record?



"I can't think of a record that would sell more than that.



"Like, Taylor Swift's intimate return to country.



"Of course, you'd wanna produce that!



"She's [probably] gonna sit on that idea, but Taylor, if you ever want someone to help you set up the mics for your acoustic record, just so you know, I'm there."



He also took to Twitter to suggest the idea of the 'ME!' hitmaker covering songs by Joni Mitchell and Bruce Springsteen.



He wrote: "Taylor Swift. With an acoustic guitar. Doing her 'Nebraska'. Doing her 'Blue'. Kill me (sic)"