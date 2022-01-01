Maren Morris raises $100,000 for LGBTQ+ charities with 'lunatic' T-shirt

Maren Morris has raised over $100,000 (£87,000) for two LGBTQ+ charities with a new T-shirt.

Last Thursday, the country music star was dubbed a "lunatic country music person" during a segment of Tucker Carlson's Fox News show on which he had interviewed Brittany Aldean.

Earlier in the week, Morris called out Aldean for making a transphobic comment on Instagram.

On Friday, Morris took the opportunity to switch the narrative in the situation and launched a T-shirt on her website with the words "Lunatic Country Music Person" and the phone number for Peer Support & Crisis Hotline for transgender youth in the U.S. on the front.

The T-shirt is priced at $35 (£30), with all proceeds to be split between GLAAD's Transgender Media Program and Trans Lifeline.

On Sunday, Morris took to Instagram to announce that she has already raised over $100,000 with the initiative.

"UPDATE: We're at over $100K raised," she wrote alongside her original post.

Accordingly, a number of celebrities praised Morris, 32, for advocating for LGTBQ+ rights.

"You legend, this is awesome," wrote Karen Elson, while Carson Kressley posted, "Sign me up! Love you!"