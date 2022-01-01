Kanye West responds to fake 'diarrhoea' post about Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has insisted the viral post claiming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has "diarrhoea" is completely fake.

Since returning to social media this week, the Stronger rapper has taken aim at the reality TV star, her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, his former collaborator Kid Cudi, and a variety of Adidas executives.

And over the weekend, a meme written in Kanye's signature style began to circulate online that reads, "Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it."

However, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to debunk the rumour that he was behind the post.

"This was not from me," he declared. "Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny."

Elsewhere, Kanye revealed that he enjoyed some of the memes made from his other rants, and is a big fan of the comedians including the late Mitch Hedberg, Anthony Jeselnik, Louis C.K., Jerrod Carmichael, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Larry David, and Dave Chappelle.

"I love funny people and I think that's one of the reasons me and Skete could've never been friends," the 45-year-old noted, referring to his nickname for Saturday Night Live star Pete. "Sometimes we gotta laugh to keep from crying even when we dealing with serious topics s**t be the funniest when it's true."

Kim has not yet commented on the meme.