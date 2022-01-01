NEWS Eliza Rose’s B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) pacing for second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Following its ascent to Number 1 last week, which saw Eliza Rose become the first female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart in over 20 years, B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) is pacing to reign for a second week.



David Guetta and Bebe Rexha could rise to a new peak of Number 2 with Eiffel 65-sampling viral hit I’m Good (Blue).



Unstoppable for the past few weeks, I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic tracks for Number 3 midweek. Should it hold on, it’ll prove a new peak for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.



James Hype and Miggy Dela Rosa have revved up their Ferrari and are currently look set to race up two places to Number 6.



Nicki Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl isn't done yet, potentially bouncing back into the Top 10 and a new peak of Number 7.



The 1975 could snatch this week’s highest new entry with shimmering new single I’m In Love With You, the latest track to be lifted from their upcoming record Being Funny in a Foreign Language (23).



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Jack Saunders.