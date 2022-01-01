Lewis Capaldi announces new single

Lewis Capaldi will release new single 'Forget Me' on September 9.



After a three-year break, the 25-year-old singer/songwriter is returning with a new single and he premiered it live on TikTok during a concert in London this week.



He told fans: "It's been a while since I released new music, a very long time, three years in fact, but thankfully on 9 September that changes.



"Next week I release my first single from this next album. It's called 'Forget Me', so that's good news. As well as that, I am going to play that song for everybody here tonight.



"I am showing 20,000 people my song for the first time. I'm very nervous. No one has heard any of this music apart from you all here tonight."



Lewis previously told fans at Latitude that he was "lazy" and had no new music to play for them.



He said: "I rescheduled a lot of shows last year because I was like, 'Guys, I need to finish my new album'.



"And I was supposed to do it, but I am horribly lazy. So we're just going to play you all of the old stuff, because it's all we've got."



And, Lewis has admitted that he is "terrified" about the follow-up to his debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent'.



He said: "I'd be lying if I said I haven't been terrified about making my next album since the moment I finished 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent'."