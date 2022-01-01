Dave Mustaine vows to keep playing guitar until he can't anymore

Dave Mustaine won't hang up his guitar until he physically can't play anymore.



The Megadeth axe-slayer battled throat cancer in 2019, and even when he was going through chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he was still working on the band's latest album, 'The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!', because it distracted him from his treatment.



However, the hardest part of all was dealing with "chemo brain".



He told Total Guitar magazine: "I think it did (distract him), to a degree.



"The toughest part wasn't the process of going through all the radiation and chemotherapy, a lot of the cancer medication they gave me f***** with my memory really bad.



"They call it chemo brain, so I've been having a hard time staying in the moment, but it's getting better."



And when asked whether he's thinking of retiring, the 60-year-old thrash metal legend insisted while he can still pick up and play his instrument, he'll keep shredding.



He replied: "When I got sick I had been talking a lot about playing out a little less.



"Now, if anything, I want to tour more and just carry on until the end when I actually can't do it anymore.



"I'm not talking about the time when I don't want to do it anymore.



"I mean when it's not possible for me to do.



"When I can't do it, that's when I'm not gonna want to do it."