Kris Jenner pleads with Kanye West to stop public tirades against Kardashian-Jenner family

Kris Jenner urged Kanye West to "stop mentioning (her) name" after he went on an Instagram spree about the Kardashian-Jenner family on Thursday.



The Stronger rapper reignited his Instagram feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Thursday to show his disapproval of where she sends their four children to school.



In one of many posts, Kanye took aim at his former mother-in-law Kris by calling her out for supporting her daughters Kim and Kylie Jenner posing for Playboy magazine in 2007 and 2019, respectively.



"Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made (Kylie) and Kim do," he wrote beside a photo of Victoria Villarroel, Kylie's former assistant. "Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to (his daughters) Northy and Chicago (sic)."



He also shared a screengrab of a text message - presumably from Kim - in which she pleaded with him to stop, and he replied, "No, we need to talk in person, you don't have a say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white (sic)?"



In another grab, Kim seemingly delivers a message on behalf of her "mom" Kris, which reads, "Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end."



"Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school (sic)," he replied. "They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here."



Elsewhere in his prolific posting spree, Kanye gave a shout-out to Scott Disick, Travis Scott, and Tristan Thompson - who also have children with a Kardashian-Jenner - as his "fellow c*m donors" but noted that he's the "only one I've ever seen stand up to Kris though".



Kanye also threw shade at Kim's rumoured ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson by writing, "Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," in reference to Pete getting Kim and her kids' initials etched on his neck.



All of the rapper's posts have been deleted.