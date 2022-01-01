Britney Spears 'deeply saddened' by son Jayden's comments about her ability as a mother

Britney Spears is "deeply saddened" about comments her son Jayden Federline made about her in a new interview.

In a preview of an upcoming 60 Minutes special, the 15-year-old claimed that Britney has "struggled" to love him and his brother Sean Preston, 16, amid her controversial conservatorship, which was finally terminated last November.

"I think mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don't think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that," he stated. "We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state."

In response, Britney took to Instagram to express her disappointment over her younger son speaking to the media about their private issues.

"(It) deeply saddens me to know (Jayden's) outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother... and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!" she posted. "As for my mental health... my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart !!!"

In addition, Britney lashed out at the father of her two boys, her ex-husband Kevin Federline, and alleged that he doesn't have a job and smokes "weed every day".

"It's horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them !!!" the 40-year-old continued. "If you could pause for a second remember where you came from!!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember ... you are my child and always will be !!!!"

However, Britney had a kinder reply to Preston, who didn't partake in the interview.

"Since Preston didn't speak, I send my love!!! I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face," she added.

Britney and Kevin, 44, were married from 2004 until their divorce was finalised in 2007.