Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck battled stomach bugs shortly before 'perfect' wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both battled a stomach bug in the days before their extravagant wedding.

The Hollywood stars, who wed in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas on 16 July, celebrated their love with another event at the Good Will Hunting actor's home in Savannah, Georgia on 20 August.

Jennifer previously revealed that she wore three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses, but in her On The JLo newsletter posted on Thursday, she shared many more details - including the fact that she and Ben had been rather ill shortly before their big day.

"Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named 'love bugs,' the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. - not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday," the superstar wrote. "Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating 'til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend. The truth is, I never had one doubt. All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God's hands."

Jennifer also shared that she surprised Ben by having Marc Cohn perform The Things We've Handed Down as she walked down the aisle, and True Companion, as part of the nuptials.

"As the eldest of our children finished her walk, Marc began True Companion, a song we first listened to together what seemed both like yesterday and forever ago - and life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle," the 53-year-old continued. "Later Ben, told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together... Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle - and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

The On The Floor hitmaker and the Argo actor met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and got engaged in November 2002. They never made it down the aisle and parted ways in early 2004.

However, the pair reconnected shortly after J.Lo ended her engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April 2021, with Ben popping the question for a second time with a massive green diamond engagement ring last April.