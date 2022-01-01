Kanye West creates fake newspaper headline to announce 'death' of Adidas CEO

Kanye West posted a fake newspaper headline claiming that Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted was dead on Thursday.

The Stronger rapper took to Instagram to share a picture of The New York Times newspaper with the fake headline: "KASPER RORSTED ALSO DEAD AT 60."

The fine print below read, "I know what you're thinking... who is Kasper? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?"

In the caption, Kanye wrote, "I'm not here to be liked I'd you don't like it leave (sic)."

He later deleted and reposted the photo with the updated caption: "God loves us". That post was taken down too.

Kanye teamed up with the German sportswear giant to launch his Yeezy line in 2015. In June, he accused Rorsted of "copying" his Yeezy slides with Adidas' Adilette slides, and in August, he accused them of creating the special holiday, Yeezy Day, without his permission.

The 45-year-old posted a similar fake news headline declaring the death of Pete Davidson last month following the comedian's rumoured split with Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In the fine print underneath, he made another barb at Cudi by writing, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

Kanye used to be good friends with his Kids See Ghosts bandmate Cudi. However, they engaged in a feud earlier this year when the Touch the Sky hitmaker publicly blasted Cudi and cut him from his Donda 2 album because he is friends with Pete.

Cudi subsequently told his Twitter followers that Kanye is "not my friend" and they will never work together on music again.