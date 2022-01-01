Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill released on CD

Kate Bush's ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ has been released on CD.

The 1985 hit has had a resurgence after it topped the charts in the US, UK and beyond, 37 years after it was released.

It was all thanks to it going viral on TikTok after being featured in hit Netflix show 'Stranger Things'.

And, for the first time, fans can now buy the single in the format.

Meanwhile, this week saw Kate top Spotify’s Songs of Summer List for 2022.

The 64-year-old singer's pop classic was played 45 million times over the summer in the UK and was discovered by 90 million new listeners worldwide.

In a press release, Spotify said: "Topping the UK’s list is none other than Kate Bush with the revival of her 1985 track ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ which saw more than 45M plays by Brits. Just like a Stranger Things portal to the Upside Down.

‘Kate Bush’s track was opened up to a whole new generation after featuring in the hit Netflix show. Not just popular in the UK, the first time streams of the song rose by 7,825% in the US and has been discovered by 90M new listeners globally."

Former One Direction star Harry Styles, 28, was the most-streamed artist globally throughout the summer, with his single ‘As It Was’ having been streamed a total of 610 million times since counting for the lists began in May 2022.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker also appeared once more on the Top 20 global lists, with his song ‘Late Night Talking’ sitting at number 13 and ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God’) was named the second-most streamed song globally.

Other top tracks of the summer in the UK include Beyoncé's latest single ‘Break My Soul’ – which landed at number 7 on the most-streamed songs behind ‘Heat Waves' by Glass Animals – while Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ just missed out on a place in the Top 3 behind ‘Afraid to Feel’ by LF System.