Yungblud: I love Harry Styles and Lizzo, but I have 'something to say'

Yungblud loves pop stars like Harry Styles and Lizzo - but he's here to "rip up" the rulebook of the music industry.

The 25-year-old star is back with his third studio album - the self-titled 'YUNGBLUD' - and he's declared he's "here to get in trouble" and not chase hits.

In a candid interview with The Sun newspaper, he said: "I’m kicking against the bear and that’s the difference between me and other artists. I’m not sat with the label deciding which song is a hit. I’m kicking against ignorance and the message is what matters in my songs.

“I love pop stars like Ariana Grande, love Harry and Lizzo. I love them but they say nothing and everything all at the same time. That’s not a bad thing, but I’m here to go over the edge. I’m here to get in trouble.

“I’m not here to play the music industry game and get to the top. I’m here to rip it up. I’m not here to be nice, I’m here to say something. Yungblud is putting the microscope on this generation.”

That doesn't mean to say he's not a fan of pop music, and the 'I Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today' singer believes he and 'As It Was' hitmaker Harry are destined to meet as they are similar in many ways - though he quipped he's the "naughty one".

The 'Fleabag' rocker relates to the former One Direction star because both have faced questions over their sexualities.

He said: “I see a lot of similarities between me and Harry although I’m naughty and he’s nice.

“He has questions about his sexuality and what type of music he fits into. I love what he’s doing — it’s cool and he’s building a place of love and that’s fine by me. I also love that he’s acting as well as singing.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before we meet and we’ll really get on.”

Yungblud - whose real name is Dom Harrison - insists he simply wishes not to be "defined" as he compared himself to the likes of the late David Bowie and Lady Gaga.

He said: “I’ve heard, ‘Yungblud’s saving rock music, Yungblud is a punk and Yungblud is a queer icon’.

“Well, I’m not. I’m just f****** me. Like David Bowie and Lady Gaga, I can’t be defined. Yungblud is about freedom and I am finally free after making this album.”

'YUNGBLUD' is out now.