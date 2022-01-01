Ellie Goulding to receive President's Award at 2022 BMI London Awards

Ellie Goulding will receive the BMI President's Award at the 2022 BMI London Awards.

BMI officials announced on Thursday that the Love Me Like You Do singer will be honoured with the organisation's President's Award at this year's London awards ceremony.

Ellie will be presented with the award at London's Savoy Hotel on 3 October. The private event will be hosted by BMI President and CEO Mike O'Neill, alongside BMI Vice President Shirin Foroutan.

"We're thrilled to be back in person at the Savoy celebrating our BMI family of UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers," Shirin said in a statement. "In addition, we're so proud to honour the extraordinary talent of Ellie Goulding with BMI's President's Award. Ellie's defining voice in music and philanthropic efforts have touched so many, and we can't wait to celebrate her."

She added that the event "will be a very special evening, and we look forward to acknowledging the achievements of all of the 2022 BMI London Award winners".

Free Mind singer Tems will also receive the BMI Impact Award. Shirin said in her statement that she feels "very fortunate" to recognise the singer-songwriter "for the impact she's making on the future of music".

Ellie shared the news of her award on Twitter, writing, "Thank you @bmi... big honour," while Tems tweeted, "Thank you so much @bmi."