Elton John: '75 years of age and having the time of my life'

Elton John joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his smash hit with Britney Spears on her comeback single “Hold Me Closer”.



He tells Apple Music why he’s thrilled with the response to the song and happy for Britney, what went into convincing her to consider the collaboration, and whether or not he’s spoken to her since the song’s release and success. He also details how he approached putting a modern spin on his classic “Tiny Dancer”, why he loves working with younger artists, and the joy of his farewell shows and why he’s wrapping his tour at Dodger’s stadium. He also reveals he has been writing and recording songs for other artist with producer Andrew Watt.



Elton John Tells Apple Music About Collaborating With Britney Spears on Her Comeback Single "Hold Me Closer”...



It seems to have gone off to a really good start. And I'm really happy for Britney, especially because having her on this record is such a gas, for start, but this is some one who has been through hell, who needed some love in her life, a lot of love from a lot of people and she's getting it. And it couldn't go to a better cause than her at the moment. And it's been a really hard time for her over the last few years. And she hadn't really made any music since 2016, so it's all about her for me. Life unfolds in an incredible speed and I don't know what will happen, but I'm so thrilled this is happening because I love the record. I love the fact that it's Tiny Dancer because it's one of my favorite songs. I'm a lucky man. Listen, what can I say? The record's taken off. 75 years of age and having the time of my life and it proves that you can still be modern and be old at the same time if you care to take an interest in what's going on.



Elton John Tells Apple Music About Convincing Britney Spears To Consider The Collaboration…



I think she was very reticent at first, because I think she was nervous, but she went in the studio in the Los Angeles. I was in England, she went in the studio with Andrew Watt, whos my friend and producer. And she couldn't go in with anyone better to work with, because he's a very, very sympathetic producer; he's somuch energy. And she did it so well and so easily. And I'm sure a lot of people thought, "Well can she still sing?" Well, I knew for a start that she could sing because if you go back and look at the old footage, she was the biggest artist in the world and she could sing, she could dance, she could do everything. So I wasn't worried about that. What I was worried about is if she would be so nervous because she hadn't done it fora while, but she came through it with flying colors.



Elton John on Whether He’s Spoken To Britney Spears Since The Song’s Release…



I haven't spoken to her, but we've communicated by email and stuff like that. She sent me a beautiful gift yesterday and to David, it's all new for her. She hasn't been in the charts for a long time, but she's warming up, she's defrosting, as I say, and she's having a great time. And I don't know when I'm going to see her or when I'mgoing to talk to her next, but it doesn't really matter. The more the record does, the more it will help her heal. And she will realise that people are so fond of her andthat they have missed her. They feel for her.



Elton John Tells Apple Music About Putting a Modern Spin on “Tiny Dancer”…



I wanted to release a happy record. After Cold, Cold Heart, that's been so successful, I think it would be lovely to release a record that is happy. The worldneeds happy at the moment, it's all doom and gloom when you'll switch to the radio on the television on and I wanted to put something that was happy out there. AndAndrew Watt put the bass part on Tiny Dancer a bit. I suggested the bit, that is the one that goes into Tiny Dancer. And there's a little bit of Don't Go Breaking My Heart in there as well. I think the world, what I wanted to do was not treat Tiny Dancer as a classic song, but update it into a modern song and use it in a different way. And that's what melody can do. And luckily enough, I've got enough songs in my pocket to do that. Whether or not I will do another one, I don't know, but this was an idea we had. I think it would be bored with me if I kept doing it.



Elton John Tells Apple Music Why He Loves Working with Younger Artists…



Well, normally, as you know, I do it with younger people who I really want to work like Yard Act and Rina Sawayama and young people at that, Surfaces, Olly Alexander, the list is endless. So I haven't really worked with anyone like Britney for a long time. My focus is doing something new, SG Lewis. I love working with new people. So working with someone whos got their own reputation and their own fame is a challenge for me too, because you want it to come out exactly how it should be. And it has. Sometimes that doesn't happen, sometimes the magic doesn't happen and she's put her fairydust on the record and the magic has happened.



Elton John Tells Apple Music About A Project Recording Songs For Other Artists with Producer Andrew Watt…



Elton John: Well, we went in the studio in Toronto in the beginning of the year and wrote about 14 tracks, no song, the chords and a little bit of melody to put on otherpeople's albums. Because I thought it would be great. And some of those tracks are amazing. So I'm leaving Andrew to deal with that. We've already kind of finishedone and there's about another 10 song there that could be amazing for other people.



Zane Lowe: Whos getting them?



Elton John: We don't know till they're finished. I have no idea, well, I have an idea, but I'm not going to tell you. Right? No comment.



Elton John Tells Apple Music About Enjoying His Farewell Tour and Why He’s Wrapping it in Los Angeles…



I'm enjoying it more and more every night. I don't think I've played and sung as well. I don't think the band has played as well. I'm just having the best time the audiences are so effective. And so, I'm really enjoying it. We're in the tightest of COVID bubbles because we can't afford not to turn up, so I only see the band when I get on stage at the beginning, it was very odd but any discipline you get used to it. I am thrilled to be coming back to Canada or next week. And then we start in America and we finish in America at Dodger Stadium on the 17th, 18th and 20th of November. And that'll be it, baby. And there'll be some surprises on the last show and maybe some other shows as well. But I can't think of any place that I'd like. I started in Los Angeles I want to finish in Los Angeles. I'm so lucky, I'm so grateful. All my career, America was the first to latch onto me. So I owe America a lot and I love America a lot. So it seems fitting that I'm going to choose Dodger Stadium to do the last three shows. And Dodger Stadium has a beautiful ring to it, and the palm trees and everything about it seems so perfect. And I think by doing that, I think that the Beatles played stadiums, but I think many people have played stadiums until I started doing them and it was the perfect place to play and it's the perfect place to finish.

