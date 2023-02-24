Gorillaz to drop Cracker Island album in February

Gorillaz are to release their new album in February.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's animated band - made up of cartoon band members Murdoc Niccals, 2-D, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs - will drop their eighth studio album 'Cracker Island' on February 24, 2023, a follow up to their 2020 release 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez'.

The album will include the titular track, which features Thundercat, as well as songs with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny.

Gorillaz and Stevie, 74, joined forces for the album's second track, 'Oil', while Bad Bunny teamed up with the virtual group for tune 'Tormenta'.

The final track, 'Possession Island', features Beck, while new single 'New Gold', featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, is also part of the record.

Gorillaz played 'New Gold' live when they headlined All Points East music festival in London last month.

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Bootie joined the group on stage.

This comes after Gorillaz announced the release of single 'Cracker Island' in June, after performing the track on their current world tour.

They posted a teaser clip on social media, which featured the caption: "Cracker Island is coming... Pre-save now. #thelastcult."

Last year, the 'Feel Good Inc.' hitmakers released the three-track EP 'Meanwhile', featuring AJ Tracey, Jelani Blackman and Alicai Harley.

Damon has previously teased a collaboration of sorts with Sir Paul McCartney.

The 54-year-old musician revealed last year that he recorded music with the legendary Beatles star and he hopes to use it on a future Gorillaz LP.

He said: "I have a recording of Paul and myself that I could use for a Gorillaz track. It could easily fit on a Gorillaz album. It's a very simple, basic recording but I would never release it without talking to him first."

Damon went on to insist that the recording is not a full track but praised Paul, 80, as "one of the most special pop musicians".

He said: "[I don't want to say I have] a track with Paul, because I don't, but I could definitely work with him. He is one of the most special pop musicians ever."

'Cracker Island' track list:

1. Cracker Island [ft. Thundercat]

2. Oil [ft. Stevie Nicks]

3. The Tired Influencer

4. Tarantula

5. Silent Running [ft. Adeleye Omotayo]

6. New Gold [ft. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown]

7. Baby Queen

8. Tormenta [ft. Bad Bunny]

9. Skinny Ape

10. Possession Island [ft. Beck]