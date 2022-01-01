Missy Elliott reflects on writing in 'storyteller form' for Destiny's Child song

Missy Elliott has reflected on writing in "storyteller form" for the Destiny's Child song Confessions.

The hip-hop icon took to Twitter on Wednesday to reminisce about the process of creating the track, which was included on the girl group's 1999 album The Writing's on the Wall.

At the time, Destiny's Child was comprised of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett.

"I was just listening to my earlier writing/producing style & I realized I used to paint a picture when writing for the R&B listener I wrote in story teller form This Destiny Child song was a good example (sic)," she wrote.

Missy made a guest appearance on the song.

Following praise for Confessions, the 51-year-old re-posted a number of tweets from fans who described how they connected with the tune.

"It's a perfect example bc (because) I swear I was cheating on a man I didn't have," one follower explained, while another added: "I miss when songs were like this you could actually picture the scenario."