Alicia Keys blasts fan for attempting to kiss her during concert

Alicia Keys has slammed a fan for attempting to kiss her during a recent concert.



On Wednesday, footage of a woman running up to the superstar while she was walking through the crowd, grabbing her face, and planting a kiss on her cheek began to circulate on social media.



In response to one post, Alicia shared her disdain for the behaviour.



"Trust me, I was like, 'What the F**K!!!!!!!!!!' Don't she know what time it is??? (sic)," she wrote, adding clock and mindblown emojis.



It appears the video was taken during her gig at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on 29 August.



Alicia, 41, is currently on her Alicia + Keys World Tour. She is next due to perform at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday.