Sean 'Diddy' Combs fulfils 'dream' of working with Dr. Dre

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reunited with Dr. Dre following their 2014 feud.

The hip-hop mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slideshow of himself and the legendary producer at work in the recording studio.

"Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true," he wrote in the caption. "I remember the first time I heard @DrDre's production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up!"

Calling the recording session "a great experience", Diddy noted that he was thrilled to team up with Dre.

"I hope one day ya'll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero," the 52-year-old added.

Diddy and Dre's collaboration comes eight years after they feuded over Apple's purchase of the entrepreneur's headphones brand Beats.

Back in May 2014, Tyrese Gibson shared a video online revealing that Apple bosses were purchasing the brand for $3.2 billion (£2.7 billion) before the deal was finalised.

When Diddy saw the clip, he told Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine, which led Apple chief executive Tim Cook to drop $200 million (£172 million) from the deal.

However, the Dirty Money star denied the pair held any longstanding resentment toward each other when he invited Dre onstage during the final night of the Bad Boys Reunion Tour in 2016.