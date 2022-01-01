Avril Lavigne honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Avril Lavigne was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, the Complicated hitmaker was presented with the 2,731st star in front of a star-studded crowd, which included the likes of her fiancé Mod Sun, Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann, Complicated co-writer Lauren Christy, and regular collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

In her speech, Avril thanked all the guests for attending and gushed that she was "proud and honoured" to receive the recognition.

"Today, I love making music more than ever. I feel so inspired. And I hope that the next 16-year-old from their small town who comes to Hollywood one day, full of hopes and dreams, sees this star and thinks to themselves, 'Oh my God, my name could be there one day, too,'" she said. "Because it can... What an amazing 20 years, and I can't wait for the next 20, b**ches! Let's go!"

Elsewhere, Avril recalled her first visit to the Hollywood Walk of Fame when she was 16. She also showed attendees a photo that she took alongside Tom Cruise's star at the time.

"I'm 16 years old and I'm on my first trip to Hollywood, and of course, I had to visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame because it's iconic," the 37-year-old continued. "I can remember seeing these legendary names, and I never could have imagined mine would be here. This is so crazy. I am so grateful. This is probably one of the coolest days of my life."