Kevin Federline was 'mortified' by Britney Spears's conservatorship

Kevin Federline was "mortified" when his ex-wife Britney Spears was placed under a conservatorship.

The Toxic singer was involuntarily put under a conservatorship in 2008, with her father Jamie Spears serving as one of her conservators, until the controversial agreement was finally terminated last November.

Reflecting on the difficult time, Kevin told Australia's 60 Minutes that he genuinely felt bad for his former partner at the time.

"I was mortified for her. I really was. I still feel bad for her," he said in a preview clip of the interview released on Wednesday.

As for why he didn't get involved in Britney's legal matters, Kevin claimed he had to focus on their two sons - Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

"The boys, the boys, the boys. I had to worry about them," the 44-year-old maintained. "I couldn't get involved."

Elsewhere in the discussion, Kevin briefly referred to his marriage to Britney. The pair were married from 2004 until their divorce was finalised in 2007.

"It was amazing until it wasn't," he added.

The full interview will air on Sunday.

Last month, Kevin held another chat with DailyMail.com in which he revealed Britney had not seen their sons for a "few months".

Taking to her Instagram Stories to react to his claim, the popstar explained how "saddened" she was by the whole situation and emphasised that "raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone".