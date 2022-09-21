Dave leads GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022 nominations

- ARTISTS
Dave leads the nominations for the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022 with six nods.
The 24-year-old rapper's chart-topping LP 'We're All Alone In This Together' has been nominated for Album of the Year at the ceremony celebrating the best in UK rap and grime.
He will compete with his 'Funky Friday' collaborator Fredo's 'Independence Day', Knucks' 'ALPHA PLACE', 'Reason to Smile' by Kojey Radical, 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' by Little Simz, M Huncho's 'Chasing Euphoria', and Tion Wayne's 'Green With Envy'.
Dave's Stormzy collaboration from the record, 'Clash', received nods for Track of the Year and Video of the Year.
He'll compete with himself in both categories as 'Starlight' is up for the former and 'Verdansk' the latter prize.
And the star is also in contention for Male Artist of the Year, for which he will compete with ArrDee, Central Cee, D-Block Europe, Digga D, K-Trap, M Huncho, Potter Payper, Russ Millions, and Tion Wayne.
Aitch has also earned a slew of nominations with two tracks - '1989' and 'Learning Curve' - up for Video of the Year and the formidable 'Baby' featuring Ashanti shortlisted for Track of the Year.
His pal ArrDee also landed three nominations, with the 'Oliver Twist' hitmaker also up for Mixtape of the Year for 'Pier Pressure' and Track of the Year for 'Flowers (Say My Name)'.
This year's Female Artist of the Year nominees include Little Simz, Mahalia, Ms Banks, and Stefflon Don.
GRM founder Post commented: "I’m proud to be returning with our seventh Rated Awards and bringing an even more incredible show to screens this year."
The ceremony will be held in October in central London and be broadcast exclusively on E4.
Voting is open now and fans can head to grmdaily.com/ratedawards to cast their votes.
Voting will close on 21st September 2022.
The nominations are:
Album of the Year
Cleo Sol - Mother
Dave - We’re All Alone In This Together
Fredo - Independence Day
Knucks - ALPHA PLACE
Kojey Radical - Reason to Smile
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
M Huncho - Chasing Euphoria
Tion Wayne - Green With Envy
Breakthrough of the Year
A1 x J1
Arz
Bru-C
Clavish
Dreya Mac
Knucks
Nemzzz
Rimzee
Sainté
SwitchOTR
Female Artist of the Year
Cleo Sol
Darkoo
Dreya Mac
FLO
Ivorian Doll
Little Simz
Mahalia
Miraa May
Ms Banks
Stefflon Don
Male Artist of the Year
ArrDee
Central Cee
D-Block Europe
Dave
Digga D
K-Trap
M Huncho
Potter Payper
Russ Millions
Tion Wayne
Mixtape of the Year
ArrDee - Pier Pressue
Central Cee - 23
D-Block Europe - Home Alone 2
Digga D - Noughty By Nature
K-Trap - Trapo
K-Trap and Blade Brown - Joints
M1llionz - Provisional License
Potter Payper - Thanks For Waiting
Unknown T - Adolescence
Youngs Teflon - All Eyes On Me Against The World
Personality of the Year
Big Zuu
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
KSI
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Specs Gonzalez
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
Producer of the Year
Chucks
Inflo
JAE5
LiTek and WhyJay
LUCID
P2J
Quincy Tellem
Venna
WhyJay
Young Chencs
Radio DJ of the Year
Charlie Sloth
DJ Target
Henrie Kwushue
Kenny Allstar
Manny Norte
Rob Bruce
Sir Spyro
Snoochie Shy
Tiffany Calver
Yinka and Shayna Marie
Track of the Year
Aitch - Baby (feat. Ashanti)
ArrDee - Flowers (Say My Name)
Benzz - Je M’appelle
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
D-Block Europe - Overseas (feat. Central Cee)
Dave - Starlight
Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)
Potter Payper - Gangsteritus
Russ Millions - Reggae and Calypso (feat. Buni and YV)
SwitchOTR - Coming For You (feat. A1 x J1)
Video of the Year
Aitch - 1989
Aitch - Learning Curve
CASisDEAD - Boys Will Be Boys
Dave - Verdansk
Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)
Knucks - Alpha House / Hide and Seek
Little Simz - Point And Kill (feat. Obongjayar)
M Huncho - Warzone (feat. Headie One)
Pa Salieu - Glidin’ (feat. slowthai)
Stefflon Don and Ms Banks - Dip