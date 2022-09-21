Dave leads GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022 nominations

Dave leads the nominations for the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022 with six nods.

The 24-year-old rapper's chart-topping LP 'We're All Alone In This Together' has been nominated for Album of the Year at the ceremony celebrating the best in UK rap and grime.

He will compete with his 'Funky Friday' collaborator Fredo's 'Independence Day', Knucks' 'ALPHA PLACE', 'Reason to Smile' by Kojey Radical, 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' by Little Simz, M Huncho's 'Chasing Euphoria', and Tion Wayne's 'Green With Envy'.

Dave's Stormzy collaboration from the record, 'Clash', received nods for Track of the Year and Video of the Year.

He'll compete with himself in both categories as 'Starlight' is up for the former and 'Verdansk' the latter prize.

And the star is also in contention for Male Artist of the Year, for which he will compete with ArrDee, Central Cee, D-Block Europe, Digga D, K-Trap, M Huncho, Potter Payper, Russ Millions, and Tion Wayne.

Aitch has also earned a slew of nominations with two tracks - '1989' and 'Learning Curve' - up for Video of the Year and the formidable 'Baby' featuring Ashanti shortlisted for Track of the Year.

His pal ArrDee also landed three nominations, with the 'Oliver Twist' hitmaker also up for Mixtape of the Year for 'Pier Pressure' and Track of the Year for 'Flowers (Say My Name)'.

This year's Female Artist of the Year nominees include Little Simz, Mahalia, Ms Banks, and Stefflon Don.

GRM founder Post commented: "I’m proud to be returning with our seventh Rated Awards and bringing an even more incredible show to screens this year."

The ceremony will be held in October in central London and be broadcast exclusively on E4.

Voting is open now and fans can head to grmdaily.com/ratedawards to cast their votes.

Voting will close on 21st September 2022.

The nominations are:

Album of the Year

Cleo Sol - Mother

Dave - We’re All Alone In This Together

Fredo - Independence Day

Knucks - ALPHA PLACE

Kojey Radical - Reason to Smile

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

M Huncho - Chasing Euphoria

Tion Wayne - Green With Envy

Breakthrough of the Year

A1 x J1

Arz

Bru-C

Clavish

Dreya Mac

Knucks

Nemzzz

Rimzee

Sainté

SwitchOTR

Female Artist of the Year

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Dreya Mac

FLO

Ivorian Doll

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Stefflon Don

Male Artist of the Year

ArrDee

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Dave

Digga D

K-Trap

M Huncho

Potter Payper

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Mixtape of the Year

ArrDee - Pier Pressue

Central Cee - 23

D-Block Europe - Home Alone 2

Digga D - Noughty By Nature

K-Trap - Trapo

K-Trap and Blade Brown - Joints

M1llionz - Provisional License

Potter Payper - Thanks For Waiting

Unknown T - Adolescence

Youngs Teflon - All Eyes On Me Against The World

Personality of the Year

Big Zuu

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Specs Gonzalez

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Producer of the Year

Chucks

Inflo

JAE5

LiTek and WhyJay

LUCID

P2J

Quincy Tellem

Venna

WhyJay

Young Chencs

Radio DJ of the Year

Charlie Sloth

DJ Target

Henrie Kwushue

Kenny Allstar

Manny Norte

Rob Bruce

Sir Spyro

Snoochie Shy

Tiffany Calver

Yinka and Shayna Marie

Track of the Year

Aitch - Baby (feat. Ashanti)

ArrDee - Flowers (Say My Name)

Benzz - Je M’appelle

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

D-Block Europe - Overseas (feat. Central Cee)

Dave - Starlight

Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)

Potter Payper - Gangsteritus

Russ Millions - Reggae and Calypso (feat. Buni and YV)

SwitchOTR - Coming For You (feat. A1 x J1)

Video of the Year

Aitch - 1989

Aitch - Learning Curve

CASisDEAD - Boys Will Be Boys

Dave - Verdansk

Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)

Knucks - Alpha House / Hide and Seek

Little Simz - Point And Kill (feat. Obongjayar)

M Huncho - Warzone (feat. Headie One)

Pa Salieu - Glidin’ (feat. slowthai)

Stefflon Don and Ms Banks - Dip