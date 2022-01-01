Corey Taylor to record 2nd solo album in early 2023

Corey Taylor is planning to record his second solo studio album early next year.



The Slipknot frontman has confirmed he has "about 15 songs" written for his follow up to debut solo album 'CMFT', which dropped in October 2020, and admitted the new record will have a "darker edge" to it.



He said: "We're gonna go in and bang it out and get it ready. It's about 15 songs. And it's one of those cool things where some of it is older stuff that I've written over the years.



"There's actually a couple of songs that some of the fans know because I debuted them live when I was doing the JBKB [Corey Taylor and The Junk Beer Kidnap Band] thing.



"So there's a song like 'Beyond' and a song like 'Breath Of Fresh Smoke' - both of those songs are getting recorded and released finally after… God, how many goddamn years would it be? Probably about 14 years, 16 years. But then a bunch of newer stuff. And there's definitely a darker edge to it.



"It's still very melodic, but I'm definitely starting to kind of bring together the things that I'm known for. And it's less an homage of the stuff that I grew up on and more of what people are used to hearing from me - but still a solo album.



"So there's still great rock and roll on it. There's some heavier stuff, but there's some really great slower stuff. It's gonna be really rad."



The 48-year-old singer is also planning to put on a tour with some of the younger rock bands who have yet to be given a chance, or some "mid-level" groups that he believes could do with an opportunity.



Speaking on SiriusXM's 'Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk', he added: "Then once I'm done touring with Slipknot, I'm gonna throw together a really rad, 'rock is back' kind of tour for the solo stuff and start bringing out some of the younger - maybe not even some of the younger rock bands, but just some of the bands that don't get the chance or just don't get the looks that are afforded to either pop bands and hip-hop bands or people like me who are kind of grandfathered in.



"So I'm gonna try and really kind of fly the rock flag and give some opportunities to some of the younger bands and maybe even just the mid-level bands that just haven't had a shot. Because there's so many great bands out there."



It comes as Slipknot are planning to drop their seventh studio album, 'The End, So Far' on September 30th.