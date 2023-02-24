NEWS Gorillaz announce new album 'Cracker Island' Newsdesk Share with :





Following the long, hazy heatwave basking in the beats of summer banger ‘Cracker Island (ft. Thundercat)’, Gorillaz today announce the release of their brand new studio album titled Cracker Island, out 24th February 2023 on Parlophone.



Today also sees the release of hotly anticipated new track ‘New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown’, performed live for the first time to a sold-out crowd of ecstatic fans at London’s All Points East Festival earlier this month. The band were joined on stage by Tame Impala, the psychedelic music project of Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, and longtime collaborator Bootie Brown of South Central LA alternative hip hop group The Pharcyde.



Guitarist Noodle said of the band’s new record - “Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective."



Russel Hobbs added - “When the reckoning comes, gotta be ready to step through the gateway. Cracker Island’s got the entry codes…”



2D said -” The path to Cracker Island isn't easy to find ‘cos it's underwater.”



And Murdoc Niccals announced - “The hallowed tones of Cracker Island will soundtrack our collective ascension into the new dimension! JOIN ME!”



Cracker Island is the eighth studio album from Gorillaz, an energetic, upbeat, genre-expansive collection of 10 tracks featuring yet another stellar lineup of artist collaborators: Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny and Bootie Brown and Beck. Recorded in London and LA earlier this year, it is produced by eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer/multi-instrumentalist/songwriter extraordinaire Greg Kurstin, Gorillaz and Remi Kabaka Jr.



Originally based at Kong Studios in West London, the group of musical misfits - Murdoc, Noodle, Russel and 2D - have relocated to Silverlake, California as they recruit new members to join ‘The Last Cult’, in search of the one truth to fix the world. Reports from the Golden State indicate that Murdoc is in love with the lady next door. Russel is glued to the TV. Noodle is compiling a handbook of wisdom and knowledge. And 2D is busy being 2D.

