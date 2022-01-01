Cher shuts down fan who called Dua Lipa the 'Cher of our generation'

Cher has reacted to a fan who called Dua Lipa the "Cher of our generation".



On Tuesday, a Twitter user uploaded a side-by-side image of the two superstars, with both seen wearing glamorous dresses and sporting long brunette locks.



"Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation," they captioned the post.



Later, another follower wrote, "So much truth in one Tweet."



In response, Cher didn't hold back her disdain.



"How many yrs (sic) are in a generation," the 76-year-old asked, adding a thinking face emoji.



A number of other fans also expressed support for the Believe hitmaker.



"There is no Cher but Cher," one insisted, while another added: "Cher is the Cher of every goddamn generation she touches."



The original post has now been deleted.



Dua, 27, has not yet commented on the comparison or Cher's cutting response.