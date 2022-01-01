Kate Bush tops Spotify’s Songs of Summer List for 2022

Kate Bush has topped Spotify’s Songs of Summer List for 2022.

The 64-year-old singer enjoyed a career resurgence when her 1985 track ‘Running Up that Hill (A Deal With God’) was used in a season four episode of hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ and now the streaming giant has revealed that the ballad was played 45 million times over the summer in the UK and was discovered by 90million new listeners worldwide.

In a press release, Spotify said: ‘Topping the UK’s list is none other than Kate Bush with the revival of her 1985 track ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ which saw more than 45M plays by Brits. Just like a Stranger Things portal to the Upside Down.

‘Kate Bush’s track was opened up to a whole new generation after featuring in the hit Netflix show. Not just popular in the UK, the first time streams of the song rose by 7,825% in the US and has been discovered by 90M new listeners globally.’

Meanwhile, ex-One Direction star Harry Styles, 28, has become the most-streamed artist globally throughout the summer, with his single ‘As It Was’ having been streamed a total of 610 million times since counting for the lists began in May 2022.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker also appeared once more on the Top 20 global lists, with his song ‘Late Night Talking’ reached number 13 and Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God’) was named the second-most streamed song globally.

Other top tracks of the summer in the UK include Beyonce’s latest single ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ – which landed at number 7 on the most-streamed songs behind ‘Heat Waves by Glass Animals’ – while Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ just missed out on a place in the Top 3 behind ‘Afraid to Feel’ by LF System.

The list of most-streamed songs globally was made up with the likes of ‘Me Porto Bonito’ by Bad Bunny, while ‘Bam Bam’ by Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello just etched its way into the Top 20, ahead of ‘Cold Heart’ by Dua Lipa and Elton John and ‘I Ain’t Worried’ by One Republic.

See the full lists below and stream Spotify Songs of Summer playlist at shorturl.at/kMNY0.

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer in the UK:

1. ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ by Kate Bush

2. ‘As it Was‘ by Harry Styles

3. ‘Afraid to Feel‘ by LF SYSTEM

4. ‘About Damn Time‘ by Lizzo

5. ‘Late Night Talking‘ by Harry Styles

6. ‘Heat Waves‘ by Glass Animals

7. ‘BREAK MY SOUL‘ by Beyonce

8. ‘IFTK‘ by La Roux Tion Wayne

9. ‘Last Last‘ by Burna Boy

10. ‘Green Green Grass‘ by George Ezra

11. ‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant‘ by Harry Styles

12. ‘WAIT FOR U‘ by Future (feat. Drake Tems)

13. ‘I Ain’t Worried‘ by One Republic

14. ‘First Class‘ by Jack Harlow

15. ‘Glimpse of Us‘ by Joji

16. ‘Starlight‘ by Dave

17. ‘Crazy What Love Can Do‘ by David Guetta Becky Hill Ella Henderson

18. ‘21 Reasons‘ by Nathan Dawe (feat. Ella Henderson)

19. ‘Where Did You Go?‘ by Jax Jones (feat. MNEK)

20. ‘Massive‘ by Drake

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer globally:

1. ‘As It Was‘ by Harry Styles

2. ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)‘ by Kate Bush

3. ‘Me Porto Bonito‘ by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

4. ‘Tití Me Preguntó‘ by Bad Bunny

5. ‘Glimpse of Us‘ by Joji

6. ‘Ojitos Lindos‘ by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo

7. ‘Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52‘ by Bizarrap, Quevedo

8. ‘Efecto‘ by Bad Bunny

9. ‘Moscow Mule‘ by Bad Bunny

10. ‘Heat Waves‘ by Glass Animals

11. ‘PROVENZA‘ by KAROL G

12. ‘About Damn Time‘ by Lizzo

13. ‘Late Night Talking‘ by Harry Styles

14. ‘Party‘ by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro

15. ‘Te Felicito‘ by Shakira, Rauw Alejandro

16. ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)‘ by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

17. ‘Tarot‘ by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez

18. ‘Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)‘ by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran

19. ‘Cold Heart - PNAU Remix‘ by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU

20. ‘I Ain’t Worried‘ by OneRepublic