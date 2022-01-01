Charli XCX postpones concert as she battles stomach bug

Charli XCX postponed her concert in Brighton, England on Wednesday as she is recovering from a stomach bug.

The British pop star revealed to her fans on Tuesday that she was concerned about her gig in Brighton because she has been ill ever since she performed at Reading Festival on Sunday.

"Guys I've had a stomach bug for the last 48 hours since I woke up the day after Reading fest," she wrote on social media alongside a selfie showing her looking unwell. "It's been brutal. I was hoping I'd feel better by this eve so I could tackle the Brighton show tomorrow but I just don't know if the universe is gonna let it happen for me.

"I'm resting in bed and literally been sleeping through my fever the past two days. Just been prescribed some antibiotics so fingers crossed."

The Boom Clap star subsequently announced on Wednesday morning that she is not well enough to perform at the Concorde 2 venue that night but hopes to reschedule her gig for later this week.

"Angels, unfortunately I have to postpone my show tonight in Brighton for Music Venue Trust. I have some kind of severe stomach bug / food poisoning and my doctor has advised me to rest so I can recover and hopefully be able to go ahead with the show at a later date this week," she wrote.

Her concert is part of Britain's The National Lottery and the Music Venue Trust’s Revive Live Tour, which aims to protect grassroots music establishments.