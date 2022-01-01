Louis Tomlinson to release second album in November

Louis Tomlinson has unveiled the track-listing for his second solo album, 'Faith In The Future'.



The former One Direction star has announced he will release the 14-track LP - the follow-up to 2020's 'Walls' - on November 11.



Alongside the cover of him wearing a high-necked chequered zip-up hoodie and the tracklist, he wrote on Instagram: "I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November. After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make.



"Link in bio to pre-order.



"#FaithInTheFuture."



Louis, 30, recently finished work on his second solo album.



The pop star also revealed that he enjoyed recording 'Faith In The Future' much more than his debut record.



Speaking about his approach to recording the album, Louis said: "I've enjoyed the process 20 times more than the first album.



"There was just so many different opinions on the first album and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band the size of One Direction, so there was just so much going on in my head."



The 'Just Hold On' singer also admitted that he still feels under pressure as a solo artist.



The singer enjoyed phenomenal success as part of One Direction, but he confessed that he's still establishing himself as a solo artist.



Louis - who starred in the chart-topping band alongside Niall Horan, 28, Liam Payne, 29, Harry Styles, 28, and 29-year-old ex-member Zayn Malik - said: "There’s still pressure obviously for me to deliver a good record?...?and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band as big as One Direction."



Pre-order 'Faith In The Future' now via www.louist.lnk.to/FaithInTheFutureWE.







'Faith In The Future' track-listing:



1. 'The Greatest'



2. 'Written All Over Your Face'



3. 'Bigger Than Me'



4. 'Lucky Again'



5. 'Face The Music'



6. 'Chicago



7. 'Common People'



8. 'Out Of My System'



9. 'Angels Fly'



10. 'Saturdays'



11. 'Silver Tongues'



12. 'She Is Beauty We Are World Class'



13. 'All This Time'



14. 'That’s The Way Love Goes'