Anne-Marie set for KISS Haunted House Party return

Anne-Marie, Becky Hill and KSI have joined the bill for October's KISS Haunted House Party.



The spooktacular - which is sponsored by VOXI, the mobile network with Unlimited Social Media powered by Vodafone - is returning to the OVO Arena Wembley on October 28.



And the new names added to the star-studded line-up also include A1 x J1 and special guest performers Diversity.



Reformed hip-hop group N-Dubz, Garage King Craig David and 'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker Mabel were previously confirmed.



Plus, Nathan Dawe and Bad Boy Chiller Crew, with more names to be added yet.



The new additions were announced by Diversity's very own Jordan and Perri on the KISS Breakfast show.



Scott Currie, Head of VOXI by Vodafone, said: "We're thrilled to be teaming up with KISS to bring their Haunted House Party back to London this October following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and for VOXI customers the experience is even better – with Unlimited data for Social Media on all plans, our customers can share all their amazing moments from across the night without ever having to worry about their data usage!"



Each year, the artists get into the Halloween spirit by transforming into other celebrities.



Previously, Rita Ora has gone dressed as Post Malone and Anne-Marie as Billie Eilish.



Ticket prices start from £35 and are available at kissfmuk.com. Keep up to date with the latest announcements by listening to KISS and following @KISSFMUK on socials and for any questions visit www.kisshaunted.com.