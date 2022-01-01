David Bowie to be honoured with stone on London's Music Walk of Fame

David Bowie is set to receive a stone on London's Music Walk of Fame in Camden.

The late 'Starman' hitmaker - who died following a secret battle with cancer in 2016 aged 69 - will be honoured with the tribute on September 15 at Camden Town Tube station.

The music legend's stone joins those for The Who, Soul II Soul, Madness, and late icon Amy Winehouse.

Lee Bennett, who launched the Music Walk of Fame in 2019 in north London, commented: “David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers, and sooner or later we had to have him on the Music Walk Of Fame.

“Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the UK and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy.

“We have huge plans for the future, but for now let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

Bowie's collaborators and friends will attend the unveiling.

Bowie getting the London Music Walk of Fame treatment comes ahead of the release of Brett Morgen's new immersive film about the 'Let's Dance' hitmaker, 'Moonage Daydream', which is heading to Imax on September 16 and UK cinemas from September 23.

The unique movie is comprised of thousands of hours of rare performance footage of the trailblazing artist.

It's been described as "an immersive cinematic experience".

Bowie's long-time producer, Tony Visconti, is on board.

The 78-year-old studio wizard first worked with Bowie on his 1968 single 'In the Heat of the Morning' / 'London Bye Ta-Ta', and their working partnership continued right up until the release of his farewell LP, 'Blackstar', which was released two days before Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016.

As are several members of the sound and design team from the blockbuster Freddie Mercury biopic, 'Bohemian Rhapsody', who were in charge of mixing.

The film is supported by the 'Space Oddity' star's estate.

Helmer Morgen also directed the 2015 documentary 'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck' about the late Nirvana frontman.

Bowie's widow, Iman, previously insisted a fictional movie about her husband is off the cards.

She said: “It’s always a no.

“We always ask each other, ‘Would he do it?’ He wouldn’t."