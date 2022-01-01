Take That have 'a lot of stuff coming up in the future'

Gary Barlow has promised lots of Take That "stuff" is on the way.

The 'Back For Good' hitmakers - also comprising Mark Owen and Howard Donald - have been busy working on solo ventures this year, but the frontman recently revealed a new album and tour is on the way in 2023, and fans can expect lots more from their favourite trio.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2, he said: "So there's a lot of Take That stuff coming up in the future. And just to answer your question properly, yes, we're back together next year.

"Brand new music coming your way."

The 'Patience' group have a musical film on the way in 'Greatest Days'

The new album will be the first since 2017's 'Wonderland', while there are also plans for a world tour.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column in June, he said: “We’ve kind of started already. We’ve learnt to work remotely because we live in different parts of the world.

"So I’ll send off a chorus and say, ‘Let me know what you think, lads’, then it will be back a few days later and it’s had a little more written on it.

“You’ll hear a single just before the summer next year and the album will be released around October. And the following year we’ve put the whole of it aside for a world tour. We haven’t done a world tour for years. So we will take this new record everywhere and there will be a few surprise places that we haven’t toured before.”

Mark is California-based and has been busy with his solo career, with his fifth solo album, 'Land Of Dreams', set for release on September 23.

Howard, meanwhile, has been DJ'ing and Gary's latest ventures include launching his own brand of wine, Gary Barlow Organic Rose.

Gary insists the 'Giants' hitmakers have a lot left they want to achieve together yet, and he believes they will be around for "years" to come yet.

He said: “We’re feeling ambitious and ready for hard work. Music isn’t about repetition, so we always want to feel like we are moving forward and chasing new dreams.

“We’ve done a lot as Take That but we haven’t achieved everything we want to achieve. I believe we have years to go yet.”

As well as 'Greatest Days', former member Robbie Williams, 48, has his biopic coming out, parts of which Gary and his bandmates have seen.