Reading and Leeds 2023 tickets go on sale at midday!

Tickets for Reading and Leeds 2023 go on sale at midday (31.08.22).



The annual music festivals will return to Richfield Avenue and Branham Park, respectively, next August Bank Holiday.



Grab tickets via https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/reading-and-leeds-festival.



The 2022 event saw epic headline sets from Arctic Monkeys, Dave, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey, highlights of which are available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.



The weekend saw many surprises, with Ed Sheeran jumping on stage with Bring Me The Horizon at Reading on Saturday (27.08.22) night.



The 'Perfect' hitmaker joined Oli Sykes and co to perform their heavy rendition of 'Bad Habits' during their co-headlining slot on the Southern leg of the dual-site festival.



Towards the end of their 15-song set, after delighting fans with tracks including 'Can You Feel My Heart', 'The Best Is Yet to Come' and 'DiE4u', BMTH introduced their special guest to the stage, and amid cheers and pyrotechnics, they once again performed together.



There were also surprise appearances from Loyle Carner, LYNKS, Pendulum and Wargasm.



And Fontaines D.C. invited a lucky fan onstage at Reading to play guitar on their track 'Boys In The Better Land'.