M.I.A. waited 'two years' for Doja Cat verse

M.I.A. has claimed she waited two years for Doja Cat to record her verse for their collaboration.

The 42-year-old star has vowed to release her album 'Mata' in September, even if she has to "leak it myself", as she claimed a number of her featured artists, also including Nicki Minaj, have taken their time sending her their parts adding to the delay.

M.I.A. - whose real name is Mathangi Arulpragasam - wrote on her Instagram Story: “Coming soon I promise.

“I had to wait 2 years for a Doja Cat verse…. Then a Nicki one… Then a…. Never mind.

“If Mata isn’t out [September] I will leak it myself.”

She also posted a preview of a new song on her page.

So far, fans have heard the lead single 'The One' and 'Popular', while another unreleased track featured on the Netflix show 'Never Have I Ever'.

The 'Paper Planes' singer previously described 'Mata' as a "clash" of "your ego and spirituality".

She said: “I think there’s a bit of a battle on the record.

“There is a bit of a clash, but the clash is like your ego and spirituality. Those are the clashes. Because as a musician, you need some ego, otherwise you can’t do it.”

'Mata' is the long-awaited follow-up to 2016's 'AIM'.

However, M.I.A. has released a slew of singles, including ‘P.O.W.A.’ and ‘Babylon'.

The trailblazing artist also earned her first number one thanks to a feature on Travis Scott's ‘Franchise’.