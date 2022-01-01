Iggy Azalea calls out Nicki Minaj feud article

Iggy Azalea has responded to an article that claimed she fell out with Nicki Minaj - denying they have ever argued.

After the New York Post included her on a list of artists who have feuded with Minaj, the Fancy rapper questioned the outlet’s decision.

Iggy, 32, replied to a tweet linking to the feature, which had her photo in the thumbnail under the title A History Of Nicki Minaj’s Feuds.

“Why am I on this?” the rapper asked in the replies. “We’ve never said anything bad about one another. Y’all weird.”

The article claimed that Iggy had insulted 39-year-old Nicki after the Starships rapper’s 2010 BET Awards performance, and that Nicki cryptically responded to the insult while accepting a BET Award four years later.

One Twitter user noted to Iggy that she chose Cardi B over Nicki when asked about her favourite new records in a Power 106 interview.

“I can like whatever music i want lmaoooooooooo. A song is a song,” she responded. “I’m not part of y’all weirdo lol wars.”