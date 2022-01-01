Sir Elton John wanted 'Hold Me Closer' to be fit for people drinking and dancing in Ibiza.

The 'Tiny Dancer' legend has reworked his iconic track as part of a new duet with Britney Spears, and producer Andrew Watt had reflected on the AGE-year-old musician's instructions for the collaboration.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: “What Elton brilliantly said to me was, ‘Don’t put so much pressure on yourself.

“‘This isn’t the “New Tiny Dancer”; this is a fun, new version for people to listen to when they’re having a drink in Ibiza and dance to. It’s not serious.’

"I was like, ‘All right, let me f****** put that hat on: I’m in Ibiza. I got a f****** tequila in my hand. What do I want to listen to, but what still feels Elton?' ”

Meanwhile, Watt revealed that Britney, AGE, was very involved in the creative process.

He explained: “She came up with her own ideas. She wanted to speed up the record a little bit, and we did that.

"She’s such a pro with dance music and understanding that kind of stuff and what works for her.”

When it came to recording the song, the producer revealed the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker just needed one day in his studio to nail her parts, and she was in tune enough to know when she needed extra takes.

He added: "She knew exactly what she wanted to do. She had spent tons of time with the record; she knew all the lyrics; it was, like, her thing.

"And it was really awesome to witness and see her be so powerful and crush it.

"She sounds incredible on the record, and she was involved all the way up until the final mix.”