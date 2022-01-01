Ed Sheeran started work on Cradle of Filth track

Ed Sheeran has done "some" work on his collaboration with Cradle of Filth.

The metal band's frontman Dani Filth revealed last year he and the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker had exchanged emails about a surprising duet and he's now shared a new update about the project, admitting they began working on a track but plans were shelved because of Ed's touring and personal commitments, but insisted it is still going to happen.

Speaking to Knotfest, Dani said: "We still have yet to finish our song with Ed Sheeran. He's done some of it, but then he had a baby, and then he got obviously sidetracked with that and doing whatever Ed does, which is play massive shows around the globe. He's not at our beck and call. But he is gonna finish it, he assures me. Actually, I spoke to him quite recently."

The 48-year-old rocker insisted there is no rush to release the track.

He added: "[It will be released] when it's finished. We don't know when it's coming out."

Dani revealed last year he and Ed had discussed writing together, and he wanted them to make a charity record.

He said: "I've actually been e-mailing with [Ed]… He actually touched base with me. I've been invited up to his place. Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don't own my own bar or village, and it'd be better if I went there.

"He said he'd do anything. Quite literally. He said he's a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually...

"I think the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun. I think it'd be great if we did it for charity, because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it. Because obviously to his public, it'd be, like, Oh my god, he's got this weird comical guy,' and to my public it'd be, like, 'Oh my god, this is a bit weird, isn't it? But I think that sort of thing nowadays works."