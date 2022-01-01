Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'started to sweat' when Mariah Carey accused her of 'diva moments'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex "started to sweat" when Mariah Carey accused her of having "diva moments" during an interview.

In a chat for her Archetypes podcast, released on Tuesday, the 41-year-old told the music superstar that she does not personally "connect to" the diva persona.

"You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don't act like (you don't)," replied Mariah.

Meghan then asked, "What kind of diva moments did I give you?"

The Fantasy hitmaker clarified that she was referring to the former Suits star's "visuals" and "gorgeous ensembles", and insisted she "didn't mean" anything by the statement and was simply "playing" with her.

In a post-interview reflection, Meghan revealed that she was initially stunned when Mariah called her a diva.

"It stopped me in my tracks...I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt... My mind was genuinely just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that," the mother-of-two shared. "I just kept thinking in that moment: 'Was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?' She must have felt my nervous laughter."

Meghan went on to note that her reaction taught her just how much "charged" words can "mean something different for each other us".

"(Mariah) jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear that when she said diva she was talking about the way I dress, the posture, the clothing. She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig... That moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational," she added.