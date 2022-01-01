Dionne Warwick 'confused' by Yung Gravy's stage name

Dionne Warwick is "still confused" by Yung Gravy's choice of stage name.

The Mr. Clean rapper, real name Matthew Hauri, hit headlines on Sunday when he stepped out at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date.

But while many people were interested in Yung Gravy and Sheri's new romance, Dionne took to Twitter on Monday to question the 26-year-old's choice of name.

"Young Gravy? Like the food??????" she asked her followers.

Dionne later realised that she had made a slight error when it came to the spelling of Yung Gravy.

"I have just learned that it is 'Yung' and not 'Young'. I am still confused about the gravy. Okay," the 81-year-old continued.

In response, Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter wrote, "I guess it's better than Old Gravy??" to which Dionne replied, "You have a point."