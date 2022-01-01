Mariah Carey's home allegedly targeted by Atlanta gang members

The home of Mariah Carey was allegedly recently targeted by members of an Atlanta, Georgia street gang.

On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a 220-count indictment against members of the Drug Rich ring, with 26 people charged with violating the state's anti-gang and racketeering laws.

It connected them to break-ins at homes owned by music superstar Carey, Marlo Hampton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Atlanta United soccer player Brad Guzan, and Atlanta Falcons football player Calvin Ridley, as well as several social media influencers.

The charges include carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, shootings, and home invasions.

"What they do is target people who show their wealth on social media," Willis said, according to The Associated Press. "I do have a message for the public: Where it is kind of fun to put your things on social media and show off, unfortunately, these gangs are becoming more savvy, more sophisticated in the way that they target you."

The attorney also had a message for gang members.

"If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong and you are going suffer consequences and today is the start of some of those consequences," she warned.