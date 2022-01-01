'It's just Megan': Megan Thee Stallion ditched her alter egos on Traumazine

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her alter egos on her latest album 'Traumazine'.

The 27-year-old rap megastar - whose real name is Megan Pete - ditched her Tina Snow, Hot Girl Meg and Megan Thee Stallion personas from previous releases as she felt it was time for her to tell her personal story as herself.

She explained in an interview with the new issue of New York Magazine - of which she is the cover star - that: "I had to be Hot Girl Meg at that time. I had to be Tina Snow at that time. I had to be Megan Thee Stallion at that time. I love this album because I feel like it’s just me talking. It’s just Megan. It’s not me having to be anybody else."

She added: “I can’t just let everybody tell me what they think about me.

“I have to tell my own story the way I feel like it should be told. I can’t leave my fate in anybody else’s hands."

The Grammy winner - who also revealed in the interview that she has landed an acting role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Disney+ series 'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' - shared that 'Traumazine' is about her "facing the things that I've been running from about myself".

She said: "Everybody has gone through their own trauma in their own way, and to me, 'Traumazine' is me facing the things that I’ve been running from about myself.

“It’s comforting to know that other people are going through the same thing that you might be feeling. When something happens to people, they feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is only me. This is not normal, or I’m probably the only person in the world that feels like this.’ But to hear somebody else talking about something that you’re probably feeling, it’s more comforting and more familiar.

“That’s why people resonate with hearing other people’s stories.”