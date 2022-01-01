NEWS Taylor Swift sets a series of new MTV VMA Records Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift just made history at the 2022 MTV VMA’S.



In addition to taking home three wins for “Video Of The Year,” “Best Long-Form Video” and “Best Direction,” she set multiple records this year with “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which she solo directed.



Taylor now stands out as “The First Ever Artist To Solo-Direct MTV’s VMA ‘Video of the Year’ Award-Winning Video” and “The First Artist in VMA history to Win Three ‘Video of the Year’ Awards.”



She is also “the only female artist to win ‘Best Direction’ twice for directing her own videos.”

