Fergie makes surprise appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs

Fergie made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.



The Big Girls Don't Cry hitmaker joined Jack Harlow onstage following his performance of First Class, which samples her 2007 track Glamorous.



Fergie wore a silver sequin dress with the words "First Class" stamped in red on the front.



The moment proved to be a huge hit with fans of both stars, with the likes of Taylor Swift spotted dancing in the audience.



Despite the success of First Class, Jack revealed in an interview with Extra in April that he hadn't heard from Fergie about the song.



"I heard through the grapevine that she loved it. But I love Fergie. I've loved Fergie for years. To me, it wasn't just like an opportunist type of energy; to me, I've been waiting to do that," he shared. "People don't know when I was in fifth grade, I tried to perform (2006 single) Fergalicious at the talent show, and they said 'no because it was too explicit. So, I didn't get to do it. But I've loved Fergie for that long, and I think now, everything just connected. I was so grateful she cleared (the Glamorous sample)."



Jack won the award for Best Collaboration for his song Industry Baby featuring Lil Nas X during the ceremony.



The 24-year-old hosted the music event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey alongside Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.