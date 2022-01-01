Britney Spears slams family for 'killing' her with 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears has accused her family of having "literally killed" her by placing her under a restrictive conservatorship for more than a decade.

In a 22-minute audio message published to her YouTube channel but subsequently deleted on Sunday, the Toxic singer slammed her dad Jamie and her mother Lynne for the legal arrangement brought in following her 2008 breakdown that lasted until November 2021.

"How did they get away with it?" Spears, who recently returned to music with an Elton John duet on Hold Me Closer, asked. "And what the f**k did I do to deserve it? How the f**k did they get away with it? How is there a God? Is there a God?"

She went on to explain that she had a deep fear of "judgment" over airing her views over the conservatorship, which gave her father and court appointees control over her finances, career, and medical care.

"I get nothing out of sharing all of this," she explained. "I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people for lots and lots of money, but it's insane. I don't want any of it. For me, it's beyond a sit-down proper interview."

The 40-year-old began her legal battle to free herself from the conservatorship in 2020 after hints she was unhappy with the arrangement sparked a fan campaign. She won her legal battle and married Sam Asghari in June this year.

Neither her parents nor siblings Jamie Lynn and Bryan Spears were present at the wedding.

Revealing the strength of her feelings towards her family in the new audio, Spears added: "They literally killed me. They threw me away. That's what I felt like, my family threw me away," she continued. "I know now it was all premeditated and a woman introduced the idea to my dad and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen."

The star also claimed she had six vials of blood taken from her each week but that speaking about her experiences and making new music was helping her "mend".

Britney's mum responded to the recording on Instagram, writing: "I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!"

Although the musician is now free from the conservatorships, legal battles over Jamie's actions and the use of Britney's fortune during the arrangement are ongoing. He denies bugging his daughter's bedroom and electronic devices to keep tabs on her.