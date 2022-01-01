Ozzy Osbourne moving back to U.K. because he's 'fed up' with mass shootings in U.S.

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed mass shootings in the U.S. influenced his move back to the U.K.



In an interview with The Guardian's Observer released on Sunday, the Black Sabbath rocker opened up about his plans to move back to Britain after living in the United States for over 25 years.



Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne told the outlet that the move has nothing to do with the singer's health, even though he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.



"I knew people would think that," Sharon said of the conclusion fans drew from their move, noting: "It's not."



She continued, "It's just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."



Ozzy specified exactly what had pushed him to move.



"Everything's f**king ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," the 73-year-old continued. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert... It's f**king crazy."



A gunman killed 60 people and injured over 4000 during a country music festival staged in Las Vegas back in 2017.



Ozzy added, "And I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in f**king Forest Lawn," referencing the California cemetery favoured by celebrities.



Sharon and Ozzy are scheduled to move back to their home country in February 2023.