Harry Styles accepts Album of the Year prize in pre-recorded video at MTV Video Music Awards

Harry Styles wasn't present at the MTV Video Music Awards to accept his Album of the Year honour.

The As It Was singer won the moonperson at the VMAs on Sunday for his record Harry's House. However, he wasn't present at the Newark, New Jersey event because he's currently on tour.

Harry was performing at Madison Square Garden in New York at the time of the awards ceremony, so he pre-recorded a video to accept the award.

"I'm sorry I can't be there with you tonight," he said in his video message. "I hope you're having a wonderful evening, and thank you so much."

In the video, Harry held up his trophy and revealed he was just about to go onstage at the time of recording.

He thanked his producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson for their "brilliance" in making something "worthy of the love fans have shown".

The singer also thanked his fans for the award.

"I know this is a fan-voted award. I would like to say thank you to all my fans who voted," he added. "I wouldn't be holding this if it wasn't for you."

In addition to Album of the Year, Harry also won Best Pop and Best Cinematography for As It Was on Sunday.