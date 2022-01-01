Red Hot Chili Peppers dedicate Global Icon Award to late Taylor Hawkins at MTV VMAs

The Red Hot Chili Peppers dedicated their Global Icon Award to the late Taylor Hawkins at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

After performing their hits Black Summer and Can't Stop, the band accepted the award, and paid tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer and their friend Taylor in their acceptance speech.

"There's another musical icon, global icon, and his name is my brother Taylor Hawkins. I want to dedicate this to Taylor and his family," Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith said. "I miss him every day."

Chad continued, "Fly on Hawk, fly on brother."

Hawkins died in March while on tour with the Foo Fighters in Colombia. He was 50 years old.

Earlier in the ceremony, the By the Way hitmakers won the Best Rock award for Black Summer.