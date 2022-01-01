Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year at MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.



The Shake It Off singer collected the coveted Video of the Year moonperson trophy at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in honour of the short film she directed for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).



The pop star ultimately went home with three awards in total, including best longform video and best direction for the same release.



According to Billboard, Taylor is the first artist to win Video of the Year three times, following on from Bad Blood and You Need to Calm Down. The wins bring her lifetime VMAs haul to 14, putting her in fourth place behind Beyoncé, Madonna, and Lady Gaga.



The All Too Well short film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, also marks the first time that a video directed solely by the artist has won Video of the Year.



Other big winners on the night included Jack Harlow, who won four awards, while his Industry Baby collaborator Lil Nas X and Harry Styles won three, with the British singer picking up prizes for Album of the Year for Harry's House and Best Pop and Best Cinematography for As It Was.



Nicki Minaj was honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and the Red Hot Chili Peppers won the Global Icon Award.







Here's the main list of winners of the 2022 MTV VMAs:







Video of the Year: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film



Song of the Year: Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever



Album of the Year: Harry Styles - Harry's House



Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny



Group of the Year: BTS



Best New Artist: Dove Cameron



Best Collaboration: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow - Industry Baby



Best Pop: Harry Styles - As It Was



Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj (featuring Lil Baby) - Do We Have a Problem?



Best R&B: The Weeknd - Out of Time



Best K-Pop: Lisa - Lalisa



Best Latin: Anitta - Envolver



Best Rock: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer



Best Alternative: Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave



Video for Good: Lizzo - About Damn Time



Best Longform Video: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film



Best Direction: Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film



Best Cinematography: Harry Styles - As It Was