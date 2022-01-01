Madison Beer cried over new song Dangerous

Madison Beer started crying during Reading and Leeds Festival rehearsals.

The 23-year-old singer/songwriter admitted her new track 'Dangerous' makes her so emotional, that she broke down when rehearsing it for her upcoming festival appearances this weekend.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It wasn’t written about a break-up, it was about something else, funnily enough.

“About having this long-term relationship with somebody and feeling like they just moved on and forgot about you.

“When I was in rehearsals for Reading and Leeds and doing this song, I was definitely crying for a lot of it, so I am anticipating some tears for the festival. But it is what it is.

“I’m happy I have an outlet where I can articulate these things.

“I feel like I can do it in a healthy way and it definitely feels like a release."

Madison has also promised fans that her next album is completed and is on the way.

She said: "The next album is done and it is on the way. I’m hoping for a January release and I’m very, very proud of it."

Meanwhile, Madison isn't planning to get too wild over the weekend, admitting that she doesn't enjoy drinking.

She said: "I really don’t drink, kind of ever. But when I do, I do drink beer.

“It’s not just because it’s my last name. I don’t like hard alcohol, I can’t do it. I like Mexican beers.”