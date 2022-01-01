Bring Me The Horizon planning Ed Sheeran performance

Bring Me The Horizon are planning a surprise performance with Ed Sheeran this weekend.

The band are playing Reading and Leeds Festival and have reportedly lined up pal Ed - with whom they performed at the BRIT Awards earlier this year - to join them on stage.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Bring Me’s set is shaping up to be one of the most electric of the weekend and is jam-packed with surprises.

"They have been speaking with Ed and they are hoping he is going to be able to come out.

“The plan as it stands is to bring him out in Reading. It will be an incredible moment if they can pull it off.

"Ed and Bring Me’s Brit performance was amazing and they want to emulate it again at the festival."

Frontman Oli Sykes previously revealed the band were working on new music with Ed.

Oli told BANG Showbiz: "We’re talking about it. We’ve been emailing each other and figuring out what it could sound like and what it would be. I think Ed’s really excited about it and we are too."

He also admitted their BRITs performance - which saw them team up on a version of Ed's hit 'Bad Habits' - worked out better than anyone could have hoped for, and he was thrilled to discover that pop megastar Ed is a genuine fan of Bring Me The Horizon and heavy metal music in general.

He said: "It was really fun to do the cover and it worked a lot better than what we thought. You never know when people say that they’re a big fan whether it’s true. We’d heard through the grapevine that he was into us. We thought, ‘Is he just saying that?’ But when we met him we could feel that his enthusiasm was real."