LF System extend lead as longest-running dance Number 1 of the decade





LF SYSTEM overtake Encanto to claim the second-longest Number 1 run of 2022 with Afraid To Feel.



The dance smash makes it to an eighth consecutive week at the top of the Official Singles Chart, extending its run as the longest running Number 1 dance record of the decade so far, and overtaking Encanto’s seven-week run at the beginning of the year. With 4.6 million streams to its name across the last seven days, it’s once again the most streamed track in the country.



Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal are non-movers at Number 2 with their ascendant dance anthem B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) but with the gap between the two songs narrowing…could Eliza dethrone LF SYSTEM next week?



OneRepublic also continue their upward streak, moving up one and cracking the Top 5 for the first time with I Ain’t Worried (5), the biggest hit from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.



Following the success of his debut album Close To Home on the Official Albums Chart, Aitch’s new collaboration with Ed Sheeran My G enters the Official Singles Chart at Number 6, becoming his eighth Top 10 single and Ed’s 39th.



Nicki Minaj jumps five spots today as Super Freaky Girl enters the Top 10 for the first time (10), her 14th UK Top 10 hit overall.



Australian DJ Luude and vocalist Mattafix are one step closer to entering the upper echelons of the chart, with their collab Big City Life up five to a new peak of Number 11.



Just outside the Top 20, K-pop sirens BLACKPINK make a big debut with their new single Pink Venom, landing straight in at Number 22; their seventh consecutive UK Top 40 entry.



Armenian Eurovision entry Rosa Linn continues to rise with her song Snap, up three (23), while Chris Brown’s Under The Influence jumps eight (24) and California singer Nicky Youre’s Sunroof also hits a new peak (29).



Finally, acclaimed producer Fred again..’s collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, Turn On The Lights Again, becomes Fred again..’s first UK Top 40 hit as a named artist – having previously worked with the likes of Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy behind the scenes.